Nearly 80 homes hit by power cut

Paddock Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

Almost 80 homes have been left without power in a Somerset town this afternoon (Sunday).

Seventy eight houses in Highbridge, in Paddock Drive, have been shut off from power since around 9am.

The problem is set to be resolved by Western Power Distribution by 3pm today.