Nearly 80 homes hit by power cut
PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 10 May 2020
Google Street View
Almost 80 homes have been left without power in a Somerset town this afternoon (Sunday).
Seventy eight houses in Highbridge, in Paddock Drive, have been shut off from power since around 9am.
The problem is set to be resolved by Western Power Distribution by 3pm today.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.