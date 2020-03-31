Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in and around Weston

Neil Marsh has been disinfecting around Weston voluntarily Archant

A man has been disinfecting cash machines, parking metres and shop doorways in Weston for free.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Neil Marsh, aged 41, has been voluntarily cleaning different areas in town and its surrounding areas since March 22, despite losing 90 per cent of his cleaning business to coronavirus.

Neil’s business, CleanSec, has been closed following Government advice to shut businesses not selling or providing essential products and the company has lost businesses from car showrooms, sports establishments, offices and more.

Neil cleans more than 20 cash machines, 16 parking metres and around 10 shops during his rounds in the early hours of the morning,

He said: “I’ve been going out from 4-6am volunteering my services with cleaning around different areas.

“I’ve been cleaning and disinfecting cashpoint machines, parking meters and shop doorways such as frames and handles, concentrating on shops that are remaining open.

“I’m cleaning more than 20 cash machines each morning. Some of these are at petrol stations and it’s nice to get a smile from the cashiers when I’m doing this. I then move onto parking meters and more recently shop entrances.

“The reason I’ve chosen to do this in Weston first is because I still have some key worker sites open down here that need cleaning and disinfecting daily, such as Daisychain Child Care

“This is a free service because I enjoy helping people andI’m also doing elderly people’s shopping.

“I work alone, so come into no contact with the public or business owners. This is a volunteer role, so I feel the government would be happy with ordinary people’s help.”

Neil, of Bristol, is also the founder of FoodSentials, which donates to Weston night sheter and Help Bristol’s Homeless.

He has had to furlough his staff at CleanSec, which Neil says have been ‘amazing throughout all this and remained very professional at all times’.

He continued: “I can’t fault Donna, Kym, Louisa, Marianne and Hayley. They work hard at all times and give 110 per cent for the business.

“My clients are also amazing with their kind words and messages of support during this difficult time.”