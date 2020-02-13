Nerf warfare at Weston indoor battlefield event

Youngsters enjoying the Nerf Ultimate Indoor Battlefield. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Excited children armed themselves with blasters and spent an adrenalin-fuelled hour racing around a Nerf battlefield at a Weston-super-Mare school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Youngsters enjoying the Nerf Ultimate Indoor Battlefield. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Youngsters enjoying the Nerf Ultimate Indoor Battlefield. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Nerf Ultimate Indoor Battlefield took over Haywood Academy on Sunday and children aged five to 13 enjoyed firing at targets and testing out their skills.

The event is run by brothers Matt and Mark Hall who used to organise Nerf parties for children.

Matt, from Weston, said: "It went really well, we had lots of happy people.

"We had about 120 people throughout the day.

Youngsters enjoying the Nerf Ultimate Indoor Battlefield. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Youngsters enjoying the Nerf Ultimate Indoor Battlefield. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"We do a few games with the children, then for the last 10-15 minutes we do an all-out battle where everybody shoots at everybody.

"We get the parents up and get them involved and they love it."

The next event is taking place at Winterstoke Academy, in Beaufighter Road. For more details, visit www.justnerf.co.uk























