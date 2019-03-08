Advanced search

New art exhibition to open at Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 21 May 2019

A new art exhibition at Weston Museum will showcase the work of people with mental health needs.

Aspiring artists who have been participating in the Art For Wellbeing programme of workshops run by the Milestone Trust will display their work at the Burlington Street site on June 15-22.

The exhibition, titled Bearing Fruit, will feature the work of 18 group members using a range of materials including watercolour, drawing and acrylics.

This is the second year the art has been displayed but this time it will be accompanied by sound recordings of the members talking about their inspiration.

The weekly workshops are part of the Milestone Trust's Expressions art programme, which encourages members to use art as an alternative means of communication.

Curator Georgia Shearman said: "I am so delighted to show the extraordinarily varied and ambitious art works the Art For Wellbeing workshop members have created."

