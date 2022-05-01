Police appoint new assistant chief constable

Will White is Avon and Somerset Constabulary's new assistant chief constable. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police has appointed a new assistant chief constable, Will White.

Mr White was appointed as temporary assistant chief constable last summer and has now been given the role permanently following a selection process overseen by chief constable Sarah Crew, and police and crime commissioner Mark Shelford.

He will work alongside existing assistant chief constable Jon Reilly, who has been in the position since last year.

His senior role in the higher echelons of the service will include leading investigations into serious and organised crime, tactical support with firearms and dog operations, intelligence and covert operations.

Mr White will also have overall responsibility for the investigations and operations directorates.

In 1995, he first joined Avon and Somerset Police as a response officer and has stayed with the force for more than 25 years.

He said: "After 27 years, I feel extremely privileged to take on this role. I have an incredibly strong sense of connection and commitment to the area, and to the staff and public I am so proud of working with and for.

"I’m looking forward to supporting all our officers and staff in doing the job they joined for and delivering the best possible policing to our local communities."

Other senior appointments have also been made in the past year.

Sarah Crew was confirmed as the first female chief constable in December and deputy chief constable Nikki Watson was appointed in January.

Chief constable Crew, said: "Since being appointed I have been clear we must show humility to listen to what the public are telling us, as well as to have courage and empathy at the heart of everything we do.

"I know these are values Will exemplifies in his day-to-day work and he will prove to be a significant asset to Avon and Somerset Police in his new role."