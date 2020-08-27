New barriers at seafront car park to deter travellers

A barrier has been installed in Melrose car park to prevent illegal encampments. Archant

New height restriction barriers have been installed at a seaside car park in Weston to deter travellers.

Around 20 caravans arrived at Melrose car park last month, leaving piles of extrement and human waste behind when they left.

North Somerset Council had to close the car park while it was cleaned, but has now installed barriers to prevent illegal encampments.

Cllr Mark Canniford, the authority’s executive member for parking, said: “We’re putting up these barriers following a number of unlawful encampments in the car park at Melrose.

“The barriers will still allow access but mean that caravans and motorhomes won’t be able to get into the car park.

“The new barriers are nearly finished and we hope to reopen the car park ready for the bank holiday weekend.

“We’ve had some very poor weather to contend with which has delayed things.”

There is a fixed barrier and swing locked barrier so motorhomes will no longer be able to use the two parking bays at the back.

Caravans and motorhomes will be able to use Marine Parade and beaches, Madeira and Locking Road car parks

The changes are expected to cost around £8,000 and will be funded from revenue made from the car parks.

Cllr Canniford added: “I have been calling for action to prevent unlawful encampments in the car park so am pleased that these barriers and other security measures are being installed.

“There will be four new bollards in the pedestrian entrances to stop vehicle access. One bay near the entrance is being shortened to allow better access, so we have installed bicycle hoops as there were none in this car park before.

“We have redesigned some of the bays at the back giving us an extra seven spaces. The revenue from these extra spaces will more than pay for the barrier works.

“Car parks are self-funding and they do not rely on council tax. Our officers are working closely with businesses to make alternative arrangements for their deliveries.”

Signs are being put up at the entrance to ensure users are aware of the new 2.1m height restriction.