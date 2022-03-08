New blue plaque installed in Weston for suffragette leader

A blue plaque was installed at 9 Grove Park Road for artist Ivy Millicent James. - Credit: Weston Town Council

An artist and suffragette was honoured with a blue plaque installed at her Weston address on Saturday (March 5).

Weston Town Council and Weston Civic Society have placed the plaque to commemorate Ivy Millicent James who lived at 9 Grove Park Road for 35 years.

Ivy was a keen suffragette and designed the banner for the towns branch of the Women's Social and Political Union.

She was also an artist, attending the School of Science and Art in Lower Church Road and published Christmas cards, postcards and calendars with her sister Maud.

Weston Museum will also host an exhibition of her work until June 12.

The new blue plaque at Ivy's previous home address in Weston. - Credit: Weston Town Council

Local historian John Crockford-Hawley, said: "Ivy joins the league of Westonians who led rather than followed social opinion.

"With an educated and reasonably well-heeled middle-class background, she could have easily rested on the laurels of privilege but, like several other notable Weston women, she joined the battle for gender equality.

"Her politics and her art are the hallmarks of a dedicated campaigner. Weston College should be immensely proud to count her among their alumni and our museum is equally proud to host the nation’s first exhibition of her life and work."

Ivy Millicent James was born in 1879 at 1 Atlantic Villas and died in 1965.