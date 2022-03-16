New book of Wrington to help fundraise for Children's Hospice

A new booklet about the small interests of Wrington will help to fundraise for the Children's Hospice South West.

Local author and prolific Wrington historian, Mark Bullen, has penned The Little Book of Wrington Curiosities which uncovers the story behind 40 intriguing objects and historical landmarks that can all be seen around the village.

Mark hopes the book will encourage people to look around more and become educated when they walk through the village.

He said: "Subjects in the book range from a death from the bite of a rabid cat, to a pony trapped in snow drifts rescued by the village voluntary Fireman.

"And includes memorials to John Locke, a ‘danger of death’ sign written in Welsh as well as English and a silver-plated teapot donated by a Victorian rector."

All proceeds will go to the hospice at Charlton Farm where children who suffer from life limiting conditions can receive support for end-of-life care with their families.

Mark has lived in Wrington for 31 years and has written 11 books on Wrington's history since 1998.

The Little Book of Wrington Curiosities is currently available to purchase from Mother Hen Café on Broad Street for £5.