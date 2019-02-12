Ryanair launch new Bristol to Milan route this summer

Milan Cathedral. Pixabay

Passengers at Bristol Airport will be able to jet off to Milan this summer thanks to a new service from Ryanair.

The new twice-weekly service to Milan Malpensa will start on May 26.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “Ryanair is pleased to announce a new route to Milan Malpensa, commencing in late-May, which will operate twice weekly, as part of our extended Bristol summer 2019 schedule.”

Nigel Scott, business development director at Bristol Airport, is pleased to see more flights heading to Italy.

He said: “We are delighted with Ryanair’s new service to Milan Malpensa.

“This service will compliment Ryanair’s existing service to Milan Bergamo Airport providing a total of five weekly flights to the Milan region.

“The new service will provide important business and leisure opportunities for passengers throughout the region and provide further inbound visitor potential to key attractions in the region.”