New citizens’ panel launched to give residents a voice

People will be able to have their say on local services and issues. Archant

People in North Somerset are being given the chance to help shape services in the area through a new citizens’ panel.

North Somerset Council is recruiting a group of volunteers to give regular feedback on local services and issues to help with local decision-making.

The panel will be consulted on a wide range of topics, from bins and roads to social care and planning and the feedback will be used to inform how services are run.

Cllr Caritas Charles, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for community engagement and consultation, said: “We have a new corporate plan for North Somerset which includes the commitment to be fair and open.

“We are determined to be more transparent and involve our residents in decision-making so that we can tackle issues together, and this panel is an essential part of making our ambition happen.

“By joining the panel members will get the chance to influence and inform how local services are delivered.

“No knowledge of the council is needed to sign-up, we are looking for members from across the community to get a true representative picture of what the people who live, work, and study here want and need from their council.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to make a significant impact on the future of their local area.”

The panel will be made up of around 1,500 people from across North Somerset who can regularly share their views on a wide range of topics.

The Citizens’ Panel will not replace formal consultations but will complement them and give another way for the people of North Somerset to have their voices heard.

Panel members will be asked to join in regular online surveys, with the first expected in the autumn.

There will also be opportunities to get involved in specific focus groups.

The results could help to improve council services or help identify priorities to improve the quality of life for residents.

Anyone aged 18 or over, living, working or studying in North Somerset can sign up by October 5.

More information on the panel is available at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/citizenspanel