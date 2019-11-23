Charities to unite for new support hub in Weston

Richard Nightingale and volunteers, outside Somewhere To Go. Taking over four buildings to set up community hub for people in crisis. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A ground-breaking community hub will enable charities in Weston-super-Mare unite to transform the lives of people in need.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Richard Nightingale and volunteers, outside Somewhere To Go. Taking over four buildings to set up community hub for people in crisis. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON Richard Nightingale and volunteers, outside Somewhere To Go. Taking over four buildings to set up community hub for people in crisis. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has awarded £200,000 towards the project which will see Somewhere To Go, the Night Assessment Centre, Foodbank and Second Step a move into four buildings in the Boulevard.

The Night Assessment Centre and Somewhere To Go have already teamed up under the new name Somewhere To Go Day and Night, which is spearheading the project.

Chairman Richard Nightingale said: "Somewhere to Go Day and Night has already become a focal point for support services in the town centre and our vision is to link this together with our other partners, to form a Community Support Hub at our facilities on the Boulevard.

"We have recently had a significant boost through collaboration with another of our partner charities, Second Step, and funding from the CCG to offer mental health support to those in need.

Richard Nightingale and volunteers, outside Somewhere To Go. Taking over four buildings to set up community hub for people in crisis. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON Richard Nightingale and volunteers, outside Somewhere To Go. Taking over four buildings to set up community hub for people in crisis. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"Through a new hub however, we could offer much more and we hope to raise the funds to do so.

"The benefits of co-location and co-working of such services as the YMCA, Foodbank, Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB), Addaction and Somewhere to Go Day and Night, cannot be under estimated.

"It is a ground-breaking venture targeted at those very people who need it."

Spying a detectoring activities at the Artspace, High Street, Weston, for Terrestrial Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Spying a detectoring activities at the Artspace, High Street, Weston, for Terrestrial Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More: Mental health crisis centre to open next spring.

Addaction, the YMCA and the CAB will run outreach services from the hub and community nurses have also been allocated to the project.

The CCG has allocated £200,000 towards a mental health and wellbeing centre which is due to open next spring, and the Community Support Hub is expected to be up and running at the same time.

Spying a detectoring activities at the Artspace, High Street, Weston, for Terrestrial Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Spying a detectoring activities at the Artspace, High Street, Weston, for Terrestrial Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organisers are hoping to raise a further £100,000 by holding a week of sponsorship challenges which include a night at Clip N Climb, Icescape and the Grand Pier.

Mr Nightingale attended Weston Town Council meeting on Monday to appeal for the authority's continued support after it awarded the night assessment centre £25,000 last year.

He said: "The centre has done exceptional work in the past year. To date, we've transformed 35 lives giving people an opportunity to come to terms with some of the complex issues they face."

To get involved with the week of challenges, contact info@stgdayandnight.co.uk