Thatchers to create conservation area along the Strawberry Line

A Somerset cider maker is to create a one acre special conservation area alongside the Strawberry Line walk to benefit local wildlife.

Thatchers Cider has planned two areas of coppice woodland which will border a central grassland plateau at its Myrtle Farm home in Sandford, and will feature information boards for people to view.

A total of 169 trees and hedges will be planted, which include native species like hawthorn, English oak and field maple.

It is hoped the new wildlife space will create sheltered micro-habitats and help local bats amongst many other animals thereby increasing biodiversity of the area.

Avon Wildlife Trust and arboriculture consultancy Cambium, has been helping Thatchers to plant the conservation area.

Emma Pyle helps to plant wildflowers at a new conservation area at Myrtle Farm. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

Operations director at Thatchers, Gary Delafield, said: "It’s important to us to maintain the biodiversity of our site here.

"As a cider maker rooted in the rural community, we’ve always been surrounded by trees and farmland, and recognise the role that a biodiverse environment plays.

"Myrtle Farm is already a very vibrant place for wildlife, and with this new conservation area, we will be increasing its biodiversity by over 85pc."

The Sandford cider maker has already recorded 13 species of bat on its site, including 'at risk birds' on the UK red list for birds such as house sparrow redwing and mistle thrush.

Thatchers hope the new conservation area will become a familiar home to many of these species, with the trees and plants selected to create a protected and foraging-rich haven.

Eleanor Thatcher plants wildflowers with Avon Wildlife Trust at Myrtle Farm. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

Eleanor Thatcher said: "Myrtle Farm is where I’ve grown up, and I’ve been used to seeing animals such as deer and hare in the orchards from an early age.

"It’s so important for us to encourage wildlife - this new conservation area will bring the wildlife right into the heart of Myrtle Farm, and we can’t wait to see which visitors will be the first to arrive in the Spring.

"This year we’re continuing to donate hundreds of apple trees to organisations and charities taking part in our Community Orchard Project.

"Our orchards are already havens for wildlife, but this conservation area is extra special, creating a new protected habitat for birds, animals and insects."

A total of 10 trees have already been planted by Thatchers along the Strawberry Line for the Queen's Green Canopy campaign.