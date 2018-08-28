Work kick-starts on restaurant conservatory

Work on a new conservatory at a popular eatery has begun this month.

Brent House Carvery, in Bristol Road, is to have a new conservatory built to replace the one already attached to the building.

The restaurant – which offers ‘carvery meals, classic puddings and local ales’ – submitted its plans to Sedgemoor District Council last July.

The proposals include designs for a children’s play area and enough room for a further 26 parking spaces.

The plans, approved by the council in October, were submitted by Highbridge agent David Salisbury Joinery, which is now working on the new conservatory.

The restaurant is to remain open throughout the works, and the facility’s structure will be made of oak and glass.

A modern decor will be used throughout, and lightly coloured walls will aim to make the space feel bigger.

The restaurant is looking to open the conservatory in April.