'Community of dancers' being formed in new Weston dance school

Marcus and Tracey are seen performing the Latin dance. - Credit: Marcus Idle

Westonians are being encouraged to learn Latin dance at a new school in the town.

Dance Desire was opened by two dance partners in November, with the aim of building a 'community of dancers'.

Marcus Idle and Tracey Hutt are experienced dancers who want to teach people Bachata as a 'huge antidote to Covid and winter blues'.

Lessons are held at Faces Cannabis Education Centre, opposite Victoria Methodist Church in town where dancers of all skills can take up the hobby.

Marcus said starting a dance school was something he and Tracey have always wanted to do.

He added: "Our aim is to build a community of dancers because we feel Weston is seriously lacking a place for dancers to grow their talents.

"We felt a calling to get Bachata into Weston."

Classes run every Thursday from 7.30pm. Prices are £6 for classes and £4 for concessions.



