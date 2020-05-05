New date for hospice’s Strictly Fun Dancing fundraiser

A new date has been set for Weston Hospicecare’s glamourous Strictly Fun Dancing event.

The fundraiser, which was due to take place in March, will be held at the Winter Gardens on November 6.

The couples had already begun training for the contest before the lockdown, so the hospice was keen to set up a new date.

Weston Hospicecare’s events manager Grace Dibden said: “We were very sad to postpone Strictly Fun Dancing in March.

“Firstly, for the fantastic dancers who had been training so hard since the start of the year to give us all a great night of dancing. But also because it was expected to bring in more than £20,000 for the hospice.”

Tickets sent out for the original 2020 date will be valid for the rearranged date in early November.

Meanwhile, the hospice is also planning for 2021’s date which will follow next spring.

Those interested in dancing next year are asked to make contact by emailing grace.dibden@westonhospicecare.org.uk