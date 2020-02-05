New Mercury and Times editor appointed

Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times Editor Vicky Angear. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Former chief reporter Vicky Angear has been appointed as the new editor of the Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times.

Vicky, who has worked for Archant's weekly papers for 13 years, took over the role on February 3 following Tom Wright's departure.

Vicky is thrilled to have been given the role, which was also previously held by her husband Simon Angear from 2014 to 2018.

She said: "I am honoured to have been appointed as editor of the papers I've worked on for more than a decade.

"I have worked with some fantastic editors including Judi Kisiel, Simon Angear and Tom Wright, and I am determined to uphold the papers' excellent reputation.

"I am delighted to be leading a talented team of reporters, who are dedicated to informing and entertaining our readers, whether that's through our weekly paper or online."

Archant's South West group editor Jim Robinson said: "Vicky has been a dedicated and passionate reporter at the Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times for more than a decade.

"In all the stories she's written over the years, you can see very clearly just how important the local community is for her. We really want to build on and strengthen those ties, and she's the perfect person to do just that."