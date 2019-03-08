Make Yatton Greener campaign set for launch
PUBLISHED: 13:54 19 September 2019
Heidi Hollis
A six-month pilot scheme designed to help look after the environment will be launched this weekend.
Make Yatton Greener volunteers will be in The Precinct on Saturday to build up support.
The venture is being run as a six-month pilot, with the hope of expanding in the wake of Yatton Parish Council's decision to declare a climate emergency.
Community facilitator Heidi Hollis is keen to connect with leaders of sports teams, churches and children's activities to raise its profile.
She said: "The scale of the problem is enormous of course, so we need many layers of intervention.
"Make Yatton Greener is about connecting the whole community - old and young, eco-minded and eco-skeptic so that we can join the same conversation.
"It's only by working together we're going to tackle this.
"By bringing these conversations together into a focussed, coordinated, community-wide effort, we can achieve something really special."
A stall promoting zero emissions choices will run from 11am-3pm.