Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Nature group to help people ‘step away from their worries’

PUBLISHED: 14:00 31 January 2019

Alice Tucker (bottom right) is running activities at Goblin Combe.

Alice Tucker (bottom right) is running activities at Goblin Combe.

Archant

A group which hopes to help people suffering from isolation by introducing them to North Somerset’s nature has been launched.

Goblin Combe Adventures, which orchestrates a range of environmental activities, has launched a new class for people aged 19 and older who need a boost.

Goblin Combe, in Cleeve, is one of the South West’s finest beauty spots, and the woman behind the initiative believes it will boost people’s well-being.

Course leader Alice Tucker said: “The course aims to give individuals the opportunity to try new activities, challenge themselves, and step away from their worries for a few hours every week.

“During the course we will be exploring the woods, taking on team challenges, trying our hands at archery, lighting fires, and learning about the history and ecology of the woodland.”

For more information about the courses, log on to www.goblincombeadventures.com

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle pub reopens after major £250k refurbishment

John and Chris Brown and staff at The Summerhouse pub. It has undergone a £250k refurb. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police officer fighting for life after serious collision

Accident blocked the road in both directions

Woman charged after robbery of 88-year-old in Weston

Police released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

Met Office extends snow warning for West Country

Snow on Uphill last year. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Superbikes: Weston teen Fieldhouse relishing new season

Weston's Jodie Fieldhouse in racing action (pic David Watson)

‘Heavy snow’ expected to fall today

Could we see another dusting of snow, as pictured here in 2013? Picture: Laura Cutmore

Weston get revenge win over high-flying Ivybridge to open up gap over fellow strugglers

Weston RFC vs Ivybridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Proposal for A&E will enable staff to deliver 24-hour emergency care in the ‘most effective way’

Dr Martin Jones and Dr Peter Collins.

Multi-million-pound stadium revamp plan earns council backing

Weston Rugby Club stands. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists