Nature group to help people ‘step away from their worries’

Alice Tucker (bottom right) is running activities at Goblin Combe. Archant

A group which hopes to help people suffering from isolation by introducing them to North Somerset’s nature has been launched.

Goblin Combe Adventures, which orchestrates a range of environmental activities, has launched a new class for people aged 19 and older who need a boost.

Goblin Combe, in Cleeve, is one of the South West’s finest beauty spots, and the woman behind the initiative believes it will boost people’s well-being.

Course leader Alice Tucker said: “The course aims to give individuals the opportunity to try new activities, challenge themselves, and step away from their worries for a few hours every week.

“During the course we will be exploring the woods, taking on team challenges, trying our hands at archery, lighting fires, and learning about the history and ecology of the woodland.”

For more information about the courses, log on to www.goblincombeadventures.com