New headteacher for village first school

Published: 11:00 AM May 6, 2021

The Wessex Learning Trust has appointed Tamara Dexter as Cheddar First School’s new headteacher.

Tamara has spent 15 years in the industry, working from village schools to setting up a new academy in Weston and took up her post in January amid the pandemic.

Ms Dexter said: “It’s been a real privilege to work with the team at Cheddar First School during these unprecedented times. The entire team has risen to the challenges of the pandemic and shown great resilience, as have the parents and children.”

Pepa Pig joins Cheddar First School for World Book Day in March. - Credit: Cheddar First School

Tamara started her career as a financial advisor for HSBC. Despite this, she has always been driven by a love for education. Tamara added: “An early love of learning created firm foundations for my enthusiasm and passion for education. I always wanted to become a teacher as I wholeheartedly believe an excellent education is the key to changing and improving lives."

When asked about what attracted Tamara to Cheddar, she notes how the school is at the ‘heart of its community’ and continuing to develop and improve the education for children across the Cheddar Valley was something she felt she ‘had to be a part of’.

Tamara said: “My vision for Cheddar First School is to provide an extraordinary education by delivering inspirational, extensive and dynamic learning opportunities where individuality is valued and pupils are prepared to be lifelong learners in an ever-changing world.

Cheddar First School, in Hillfield. - Credit: Wessex Learning Trust

“In a year's time, hopefully many of the restraints of the pandemic will have been lifted so that both children and families are able to enjoy the school in its entirety, since unfortunately so many of the lovely activities like sports day and music lessons have had to move online since the pandemic hit.

“Cheddar First School will continue to be a school at the heart of its community where every child can advance and achieve across the entire curriculum. The curriculum will ignite a love of learning, inspire, motivate and expertly develop knowledge, skills and understanding.

"Pupils will learn to be effective communicators, inquisitive investigators, problem solvers, challengers and evaluators as they are immersed in an extensive academic curriculum accompanied by vast and varied enrichment opportunities."