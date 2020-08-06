New collection of JPS street art appears across Weston

A Weston street artist has painted and restored a collection of works across town.

Jamie Scanlon, better known as JPS, has painted 35 art works in Weston over the past eight days.

He has also restored a number of pieces after Weston Civic Society made a £250 donation towards the repairs.

The artist was called from his home in Europe to help with the project after several pieces of artwork had been ‘defaced’ in Weston.

JPS also teamed up with the Birnbeck Trust and painted works in support of its regeneration aims.

David Agassiz, chair of Weston Civic Society, said: “The society was very concerned to see several pieces of artwork in Weston town centre had been defaced, and we offered Jamie a contribution to help him return to Weston to restore them.

“We are very pleased he has been able to do this, and to add more for residents and visitors.”