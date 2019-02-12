Advanced search

New kissing gate installed in Mendips

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 February 2019

The new kissing gates on West Mendip Way. Picture: T. Haselden (Mendip Hills AONB)

The new kissing gates on West Mendip Way. Picture: T. Haselden (Mendip Hills AONB)

T. Haselden (Mendip Hills AONB)

Two environmental organisations have teamed up to enhance a nature reserve.

Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty were working in the Bubwith Acres Nature Reserve overlooking Cheddar to improve access and restore habitats.

Two old rotten stiles were replaced with new kissing gates on the edge of the reserve, following a request from Cheddar Walking group.

The footpath leading up to them is part of the West Mendip Way and enables walkers to better explore this recreational trail which spans from Weston to Wells.

West Mendip senior reserves manager at the trust, Chris Eyles, said: “This fragile habitat is particularly vulnerable to encroaching scrub, which if left unchecked will swallow up the grassland.

“This vital work means this area will now be capable of hosting a much richer variety of ground flora and invertebrates now.”

