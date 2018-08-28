Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New chief executive for wildlife charity

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 February 2019

Georgia Stokes.

Georgia Stokes.

Sub

A new chief executive has taken the wheel at a wildlife charity.

Georgia Stokes take the reigns of the Somerset Wildlife Trust as its new leader, succeeding Simon Nash who left the role after 15 years.

Georgia will join the charity on April 8 from the Wildlife Trust in Birmingham.

She has 10 years’ experience of leading charities and began her career working as a fundraiser and as a campaigner at Oxfam.

Georgia said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to move back to Somerset to lead the trust.

“The county’s amazing landscapes inspired in me a lifelong love of nature and a strong desire to protect it.

“It is a real privilege to be able to work with and lead Somerset Wildlife Trust, which has achieved fantastic improvements to Somerset’s nature reserves and habitats, and provided great enjoyment and benefit to the people who live and work here.”

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation.

Weston-super-Mare seafront road to close next week

Road closed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

Weston's Beach Lawns near Royal Sands. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police search for Norwich man missing for three days

Nick Sandler. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Police budget cuts see force ‘scale back’ searches for ‘low-risk’ missing persons

Avon and Somerset police HQ.

Win tickets to see My My My Delilah at Weston-super-Mare’s Playhouse Theatre

Glen Leon, who stars in One Night in Tom Jones as the Welsh singer.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

New chief executive for wildlife charity

Georgia Stokes.

REVIEW: Snow White performance triumphs on village stage

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs was performed at Draycotts Memorial Hall. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists