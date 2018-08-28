New chief executive for wildlife charity

A new chief executive has taken the wheel at a wildlife charity.

Georgia Stokes take the reigns of the Somerset Wildlife Trust as its new leader, succeeding Simon Nash who left the role after 15 years.

Georgia will join the charity on April 8 from the Wildlife Trust in Birmingham.

She has 10 years’ experience of leading charities and began her career working as a fundraiser and as a campaigner at Oxfam.

Georgia said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to move back to Somerset to lead the trust.

“The county’s amazing landscapes inspired in me a lifelong love of nature and a strong desire to protect it.

“It is a real privilege to be able to work with and lead Somerset Wildlife Trust, which has achieved fantastic improvements to Somerset’s nature reserves and habitats, and provided great enjoyment and benefit to the people who live and work here.”