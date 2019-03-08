Mental health crisis centre to open next spring

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress. Archant

An innovative mental health crisis and recovery centre is set to open in Weston-super-Mare in April.

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress and offer support to prevent them suffering a crisis.

The centre has been commissioned as part of the Healthy Weston programme and Second Step has been named as the preferred bidder for the service.

Julia Ross, chief executive of NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) said: "The crisis centre is a key part of our Healthy Weston plans to strengthen and enhance health services in Weston and the surrounding area and we were delighted to receive a number of strong bids to provide the new service.

"One in four of us will experience mental health problems at some point in our lives and in Weston, there is a higher than average incidence of mental illness.

"This new centre will respond to that need, providing a high-quality, responsive service for people experiencing mental health crisis and importantly, providing the care they need in a community setting without the need to go into hospital."

The centre will be open from 6pm to midnight seven days a week.

The new service was designed with patient representatives, clinicians and stakeholders from the area.

The CCG will carry out final due diligence checks and is expected to award the contract in October.

Aileen Edwards, Second Step's chief executive said: "We're delighted to be the preferred bidder to provide this new and important service in North Somerset.

"We understand the importance of a safe and accessible space for people experiencing acute mental distress and are looking forward to working with our partners to offer much needed support to people in crisis."

These identified a need for a crisis and recovery centre which would allow people to access out-of-hours mental health support alongside elements of social care support.