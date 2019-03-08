New vehicle for Weston-super-Mare Coastguard

Weston Coast Guard have a new vehicle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A life-saving organisation has been gifted a new vehicle to help it respond to incidents on the coast.

Weston Coastguard Rescue Team has had 'hand me down' vehicles for the past 15 years, including a Land Rover Defender, Toyota Hilux and, most recently, a Mitsubishi L200.

The team has been promised a new vehicle for years but the wait is over after their six-year-old truck left for Hartland Coastguard Team with 12,000 miles on the clock.

In its place comes a new L200 white truck, a controversial colour change for the team, with a state-of-the-art roof rack system which pivots to a safe working height.

The emergency lighting is more stream-lined into the body and the interior is more spacious to fit in more coastguard rescue officers.

The new arrival has a number of modern safety features to allow the crew to do their work safely and efficiently.