Outdoor community gym opens in Weston

Charlie Williams

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:18 PM February 22, 2022
The new outdoor gym at St. John's Field, Weston.

The new outdoor gym at St. John's Field, Weston.

People in Weston will get the chance to use an outdoor gym for free.

North Somerset Council installed the 13-piece open air community gym at St. John's Fields next to the Coronation and Bournville estates last week.

The equipment was funded through a £42,000 grant from the Enovert Community Trust and £3,000 from the Avon and Somerset Police Community Trust. The council also provided £1,300 of additional funding. 

David Connolly at the outdoor gym

David Connolly at the outdoor gym. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Resident David Connolly pushed for the project three years ago and says he's happy it has been installed. He said: "I would like to thank all of my friends and neighbours for their encouragement.

"It was them who spurred me on and made me determined to see it through, even when we experienced delays due to the pandemic."

Ward councillor, James Clayton, said: "It is really pleasing to see the community coming together to create something special for everyone.

"I’d like to say a big thank you to all involved as I know so much hard work has gone into making this happen."

On March 26, the gym will be opened with an official launch party.

