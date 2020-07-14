Advanced search

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 08:02 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 14 July 2020

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

Archant

Part of Weston-super-Mare town centre is to become a new pedestrian and cycling zone to enable people to continue social distancing.

Regent Street, York Street, Princess Royal Square, part of St James’ Street and part of the High Street make up the new pedestrian zone.

The changes, which came into effect yesterday (Monday) are part of the wider Alexandra Parade scheme which have been brought forward to support social distancing and allow businesses in the area to consider on-street dining.

Buses will no longer use Regent Street or Princes Royal Square creating more space for those shopping, walking and cycling.

Buses will be diverted down nearby streets with stops at different locations:

Service 1 to Sand Bay – by the Grand Pier

Service 3 – outside Tesco

Service 5 – on Oxford Street

Service 7 – on Oxford Street

Service 20 – by the Grand Pier and on the Boulevard

Businesses will continue to have access with loading allowed between 8pm and 10am each day.

Disabled parking spaces lost on Regent Street will be relocated to Richmond Street

The measures also recognise the recent rise in walking and cycling since lockdown began.

Cllr Mike Bell, North Somerset Council’s deputy leader said: “Pedestrianised streets are more welcoming with cleaner air and less noise.

“As well as the environmental benefits, pedestrian areas also help to boost footfall and on average increase retail turnover by 17 per cent.

“I’m delighted that local businesses are already making use of the space to offer more outdoor spaces for local people to enjoy.

“We will also be introducing other schemes at key locations across North Somerset with numerous benefits including a helping hand to the economy.”

