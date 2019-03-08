New performing arts academy in Weston

Principal Lydia MacRitchie with Mayor and Mayoress Mark and Estelle Canniford . Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Scores of budding stars flocked to the opening of a new performing arts academy on Saturday.

The Pauline Quirke Academy (PQA) has opened up at Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College and young performers were invited in for a free taster session to find out what it is all about.

PQA is run by Weston actress Lydia MacRitchie.

The academy enables children aged four to 18 to gain expert tuition in comedy and drama, musical theatre, film and television.

Lydia said: "I am delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to the young people of my local community where they have access to professional performing arts training, right on their doorstep.

"To be asked to be principal of PQA Weston is an honour and a privilege and I can't wait to get started."

Students will be involved with productions, showcases, masterclasses and creating short films.