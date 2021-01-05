New performing arts school launches in Weston 

Published: 4:00 PM January 5, 2021

A new performing arts school will launch in Weston this month to meet demand for creative education.

Patrick McIntyre, a local musician, is set to inspire the next generation of budding young performers in the town.

This month, the doors of Stagecoach Weston will open for children aged four to 18 in the community.

Patrick will bring a wealth of creative experience to the role, having worked as a professional musician for more than a decade.

Stagecoach have performed shows across North Somerset. - Credit: Stagecoach

His wife Fae runs neighbouring Stagecoach Portishead, and as a husband and wife team they are delighted to expand their reach to Weston, meaning more youngsters can enjoy the benefits of thriving in the performing arts.

Stagecoach Weston will offer weekly classes on Saturday mornings with students learning singing, dancing and acting from an expert team of performing arts teachers.

It will run classes at Priory Community School in Worle, with three hours of performing arts lessons for students aged six and over and 90-minute sessions for younger students aged four to six.

Patrick said: “I’m so excited to bring Stagecoach to Weston. The town has such a wonderful heritage of performance and is bustling with creativity.

“Our Portishead school is full to capacity with a waiting list to join, so this is a wonderful opportunity for more children to be able to explore the creative arts.”

“We’ve built a strong, exciting programme that will challenge the talented children of Weston, while being fun, educational, stimulating and rewarding for them.

"It’s not just about learning to sing, dance and act – our students develop vital life skills, building confidence and making friendships. We call it ‘creative courage for life’.

“Our Portishead school has put on some amazing events recently including a performance at the Bristol Hippodrome.

"Performing in front of a packed theatre was an incredible experience for our students, and there were plenty of tears in the audience as proud parents watched on.

“They’ve also performed some fantastic shows including Matilda, Hairspray and Beauty and the Beast.

"We’ll be looking to replicate these successes at our new Weston school, working towards exciting performances at the end of term and putting on some great shows of our own.”

For more information about Stagecoach Weston, log on to www.stagecoach.co.uk/westonsupermare