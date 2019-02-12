Advanced search

Play area unveiled at village primary school

PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 February 2019

Year one pupils enjoying the school's new playground equipment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Wrington Primary School pupils were treated to a playground revamp last week.

The equipment was funded by a National Lottery grant and the primary, in School Road, saw it developed quickly for the children to enjoy.

Year one pupils can be seen surrounding the new additions and are joined by their teacher Tracey Jones.

Deputy head at the primary, Corinne Clarke, said: “It only took two days to put together and it was finished earlier than we expected.

“The pupils have been so excited and they absolutely love spending time there already.”

Children’s author CS Clifford will visit the school and is set to hold writing workshops, including reading extracts of his books, on February 28.

The class pictured is made up of 14 girls and 16 boys and they have had a bust few weeks having recently enjoyed a trip to Bristol Zoo to learn about the polar regions.

