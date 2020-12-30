New principal for primary school
- Credit: Shane Dean
A primary school has appointed a new permanent principal.
Emma Hardy-Smith is the new principal of St Anne’s Church Academy.
The former Priory Community School Academy student previously helped make Pawlett Primary School near Bridgwater into a successful primary school.
Emma has been acting principal for the previous 10 months at St Anne’s and now has the role on a permanent basis.
St Anne’s has enjoyed some of the best SATs results in the country in recent years and nurtures pupils across its two sites at Hewish and West Wick.
Emma said: “I have so enjoyed my time at St Anne’s and am delighted to be appointed permanently. This is such a brilliant school and environment.”
Lisa Dadds, head of primary education at The Priory Learning Trust, said: “This is a terrific appointment and Emma fits in perfectly to the school and its caring, enthusiastic ethos.
“These are very exciting times for the whole school community.”
Last year St Anne’s teacher Diane Martin scooped the Pearson Primary Teacher of the Year award in the South West after 17 years of incredible teaching.
The school also has its own Little Learners Nursery and a Jill Dando News Centre, training up pupils to be good news reporters.