Advanced search

Innovative project enables care homes to share health records

PUBLISHED: 07:31 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:31 04 February 2020

The scheme enables care homes to share digital records with GPs and hospitals.

The scheme enables care homes to share digital records with GPs and hospitals.

Highwaystarz-Photography

A ground-breaking project which will allow care homes to share digital records with hospitals, GPs and other health services is being introduced in North Somerset.

NHS Digital has given Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) a £300,000 grant to roll out the digital care record system, Connecting Care.

Connecting Care is one of the most advanced digital care records in the country and it means individuals with complex care needs will have their health and social care information in one place.

Cllr Mike Bell, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for adult social care, said: "We are delighted that this collaboration has been successful and that care homes in North Somerset will benefit from improved access to information to support clients with safer and more timely discharges from hospital as well as supporting the hospitals with more informed admissions from the care sector."

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Ditches which date back to Romano-British period found at hill fort

Worlebury Hillfort Group volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Ditches which date back to Romano-British period found at hill fort

Worlebury Hillfort Group volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Innovative project enables care homes to share health records

The scheme enables care homes to share digital records with GPs and hospitals.

Youth Rugby: Battling Yatton sunk by Wells rivals

Yatton under-16s in action against Wells

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

Wildlife Crime Officer takes to role like duck to water

PC Pete Wills completes first month as Wildlife Crime Officer

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google
Drive 24