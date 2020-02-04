Innovative project enables care homes to share health records

The scheme enables care homes to share digital records with GPs and hospitals. Highwaystarz-Photography

A ground-breaking project which will allow care homes to share digital records with hospitals, GPs and other health services is being introduced in North Somerset.

NHS Digital has given Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) a £300,000 grant to roll out the digital care record system, Connecting Care.

Connecting Care is one of the most advanced digital care records in the country and it means individuals with complex care needs will have their health and social care information in one place.

Cllr Mike Bell, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for adult social care, said: "We are delighted that this collaboration has been successful and that care homes in North Somerset will benefit from improved access to information to support clients with safer and more timely discharges from hospital as well as supporting the hospitals with more informed admissions from the care sector."