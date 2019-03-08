New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cunningham, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Hewish-based brewery has opened its first pub and eatery in Weston-super-Mare town centre.

Pitchfork Brewery launched The Fork 'n' Ale Taproom & Kitchen on Saturday.

The ale house replaces Bonds Wine Bar, in Walliscote Road, which closed in September.

Six beers from both Pitchfork and 3D Beer will be poured and a modern menu will serve a variety of burgers, filthy fries and small plate beer bites.

The pub will also be open in the morning for coffee, cakes and a light brunch menu.

Pitchfork director Dave Turner said he wants the venue 'to be more than just a pub'.

He told the Mercury: "The launch went really well, we had soft private openings earlier in the week followed by a grand public launch on Saturday and the feedback we've had from people was brilliant.

"We have stayed away from the mainstream beer selections and will serve six regular cask ales, alongside an additional two guest ales which will be from other local brewers.

"We are also attempting to be more than just a pub - as much as we love our beers we embrace the café culture as well.

"There is an art space for local artists with no rental costs or commission charged."

The kitchen will serve a range of dishes including pancakes, pulled pork and burgers, although the kitchen will not be open for another two weeks.

There is also a meeting room businesses can hire.

Fork 'n' Ale is the third real ale specialist to open in the town centre in the past year, after The Black Cat began pulling pints in High Street last November, followed by The Cat and Badger Ale House, in Boulevard, which opened in April.

But Dave does not believe the three are in competition against each other and revealed Pitchfork has plans to open similar ventures in the future.

Dave added: "Our offerings are all very different, we are also focusing on our quirky food menus and non-alcoholic drinks, too.

"There is a gap in the market in Weston for a different approach to pub feeds, we've created a quirky and modern menu with some dishes using our beer.

"Our ultimate aim to open five more venues in North Somerset and beyond, ranging from a micropub, for example, to another ale house and kitchen."