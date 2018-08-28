Advanced search

Shop opens in Weston-super-Mare High Street

PUBLISHED: 18:32 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:32 07 February 2019

Go4Gadgets has opened in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Lily Newton-Browne

A phone accessory shop has opened in Weston High Street.

Go4Gadgets has opened after the unit was vacant for three months before the company moved in.

The business specialises in unlocking and repairing phones, including selling accessaries for the devices.

Among the items being sold are screen savers, memory cards, power banks and phone covers.

It also sells Bluetooth speakers, chargers, USB plugs and headphones.

The shop replaces Game which closed its doors last October.

Game started closing shops in the South West from June last year.

Other shops to open in the High Street this year include art’s company Terrestrial, which took over the former Saltrock unit early last month.

The company has a year-long lease and will offer arts classes to people in Weston.

