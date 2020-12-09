Weston RNLI shop reopens in new base

Published: 11:00 AM December 9, 2020

The RNLI bought the building last year. - Credit: RNLI

Weston RNLI charity shop has reopened in a new site with Christmas cards, calendars and gifts on sale.

The charity shop has moved to the larger, more comfortable Cove site, in Birnbeck Road.

The building, which used to be a restaurant, was acquired by the RNLI last year.

It has been used for crew training and part of it has also been converted into a shop.

The shop sells an extended range of RNLI goods to raise funds for the charity, which is hoping to build a new station on Birnbeck Pier.

The shop stocks a variety of products including Christmas cards and gifts. - Credit: RNLI

It is accessible both from the promenade that runs alongside the Marine Lake as well as from Birnbeck Road, down the steps.

The shop has Covid-secure measures in place and is open from 11am-3pm each day.