Weston RNLI shop reopens in new base
Published: 11:00 AM December 9, 2020
- Credit: RNLI
Weston RNLI charity shop has reopened in a new site with Christmas cards, calendars and gifts on sale.
The charity shop has moved to the larger, more comfortable Cove site, in Birnbeck Road.
The building, which used to be a restaurant, was acquired by the RNLI last year.
It has been used for crew training and part of it has also been converted into a shop.
The shop sells an extended range of RNLI goods to raise funds for the charity, which is hoping to build a new station on Birnbeck Pier.
It is accessible both from the promenade that runs alongside the Marine Lake as well as from Birnbeck Road, down the steps.
The shop has Covid-secure measures in place and is open from 11am-3pm each day.
Most Read
- 1 Independent chocolate shop opens in Weston town centre
- 2 Church faces ‘catastrophic roof failure’
- 3 Free parking on Saturdays to support Weston businesses
- 4 Worle shop thanks customers for support
- 5 Homes and pubs lit up for Christmas
- 6 Mural nears completion in Weston
- 7 Changes to housing solutions service in North Somerset
- 8 School thanks community for festive decorations
- 9 Girl, 11, suffers serious injuries after collision with car
- 10 Villages host advent window trails
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus