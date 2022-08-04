Educational role play centre is 'welcome boost' to Weston high street

A 'phenomenal' children's role play centre based around education is the newest edition on Weston high street.

Imagination Fascination is a soft play that supports children from early years up to around age 12 engage in educational play, and express themselves using immersive real life experiences.

Started by The Walnut Tree pub owners Rebecca and Frank Sprackman, the imaginative role play centre will hold a grand opening ceremony tomorrow (Friday, August 5).

The centre has two floors - the first is the main play arena with miniature houses, a ball pit and sensory room for babies and children with additional needs.

The second floor - dubbed the galactic space nerf room - is for groups of older children to team up with nerf guns 'in space' for a game of capture the flag or red vs. green. It will also be used for parties and events.

Rebecca, an experienced early years practitioner, said: "We're really excited to open on Friday - we're not just an ordinary soft play, it’s a place for children to enjoy themselves while they learn and build social skills along with imaginations.

"Our main floor is where the little ones can go wild with their imaginations in a police station, fire department, vets, doctors, restaurant and more.

"The ball pit is really fun and is where children can place balls into an overhead machine which then drops them over the children's heads, but of course these are light and dropped from a safe height.

"There's a café to give parents and children time for lunch, light snacks and a drink too."

Imagination Fascination is located in the old InterSport and Tony Pryce shop which had been left vacant since before the pandemic. Its opening has been a 'welcome boost' for the high street, says Frank.

He said: "When you look at where the other soft play's are in Weston, they're all out of reach to those who live and work in town centre.

"We're at a prime location in town, and this way people who are shopping or visiting Weston can use our services at the same time instead of needing to travel.

"It's been a lot of work to get this place up and running and we couldn't be happier with the outcome.

"I'd like to thank Joe for helping to create the fantastic art on display and Ben from Bristol Fittings for their amazing carpentry work. Also our friends and family who've been there for us from day one."

Imagination Fascination is open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5.30pm.

It's advised to book in advance using the website imaginationfascinationwsm.com and children must be accompanied by an adult.