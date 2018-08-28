Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Volunteers wanted for SpeedWatch in Locking Castle

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 January 2019

Steven Taplin, Cllr Sarah Codling and Dan Ashworth who will be monitoring the roads in Locking Castle for the new SpeedWatch group.

Steven Taplin, Cllr Sarah Codling and Dan Ashworth who will be monitoring the roads in Locking Castle for the new SpeedWatch group.

Archant

Volunteers have set up a new Speedwatch scheme in Locking Castle.

It is hoped the initiative will deter drivers from speeding through the estate.

Councillor Sarah Codling said: “Lots of us who live here are concerned at just how fast some people drive around the area which has a 20mph speed limit.

“When residents asked me to help do something about this, I worked with the police to officially assess speeds on The Maltlands in Locking Castle and designate it as a speed enforcement zone.

“We hope our presence on the roadside will remind drivers of the 20mph speed limit and make our roads safer.

“I am grateful to everyone who is helping and I would like to offer particular thanks to Steven Taplin who is a wonderful safety champion and doing a great job coordinating our efforts.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the group can email Cllr Codling at sarah.codling@n-somerset.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hornets girls get the better of Avonmouth and Clevedon rivals in triangular event

Hornets under-15 girls in action against Clevedon (pic Pete Holder)

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

M5 traffic at standstill due to ‘emergency repairs’

Two lanes have closed on the M5 due to emergency repairs. Picture: Getty Images

Bristol Airport expects record-breaking year for passengers

Exeter Airport charges just £1 for stop-offs from five to 30 minutes. Picture: Bristol Airport

Churchill student qualifies for national swimming competitions

Madeleine Soper after qualify for the Swim England Winter National Championships.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists