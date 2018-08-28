Volunteers wanted for SpeedWatch in Locking Castle

Steven Taplin, Cllr Sarah Codling and Dan Ashworth who will be monitoring the roads in Locking Castle for the new SpeedWatch group. Archant

Volunteers have set up a new Speedwatch scheme in Locking Castle.

It is hoped the initiative will deter drivers from speeding through the estate.

Councillor Sarah Codling said: “Lots of us who live here are concerned at just how fast some people drive around the area which has a 20mph speed limit.

“When residents asked me to help do something about this, I worked with the police to officially assess speeds on The Maltlands in Locking Castle and designate it as a speed enforcement zone.

“We hope our presence on the roadside will remind drivers of the 20mph speed limit and make our roads safer.

“I am grateful to everyone who is helping and I would like to offer particular thanks to Steven Taplin who is a wonderful safety champion and doing a great job coordinating our efforts.”

Anyone interested in volunteering with the group can email Cllr Codling at sarah.codling@n-somerset.gov.uk