Ground-breaking fostering scheme offers extra support to families

An innovative scheme which provides foster carers and children with a family support network has been launched in North Somerset.

The Fostering Network's Mockingbird Family programme is a scheme which links groups of foster families to enable them to support each other and enjoy social gatherings.

The model centres around a hub home - which involves one foster family offering planned and emergency sleepovers and short breaks, advice, training and support - and the first one has been set up in Weston.

A hub home supports six to 10 satellite households - which together are called a 'constellation' - and the families hold social events which allow fostered children to meet other young people in foster care, and help carers to support each other.

North Somerset Council is the first authority in the South West to adopt the scheme.

Nick Hooper, who has been a foster carer for four years and has set up the first hub home, said: "The idea is, we are a safe place for people to go to whether they need to have a break or a change or whether they just want a sleepover.

"We are already seeing the results, as the children are happy to come to our house rather than go to another foster carer who they may not know, which could add to their trauma.

"It's also been brilliant for carers, to the point where they have remained foster carers.

"Retention of carers is an issue all over the country because it's a hard role, so, if we can play a role in retaining our foster carers, then that's fantastic."

The constellation has already enjoyed visits to Crealy, Puxton Park and the pantomime, as well as a coffee morning and meal out.

Foster families within the constellation meet up regularly and offer support to each other - becoming like an extended family even after the children have grown up or moved on to their forever home.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, North Somerset Council's executive member for children's services, said: "This is about making sure our foster carers receive the help and support they need and, of course, improving the home/life stability for our looked-after children and young people.

"Our ultimate long-term aim is that all of our foster carers, children and young people will eventually belong to a constellation and experience the benefits this method brings."