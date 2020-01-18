Advanced search

New baby and toddler group for Banwell

PUBLISHED: 13:00 18 January 2020

Tumble Time Tots meet on Thursdays in Banwell.

Archant

A new group for babies and toddlers has started in Banwell.

Love Banwell has set up Tumble Time Tots, which will run during term time at the children's centre and youth group, in West Street.

Parents and carers with babies and preschool-aged children can pop in for a chat and make new friends.

There will be a variety of toys and activities for youngsters to enjoy at the play group.

The village's coffee and chat meeting will take place at the same time in the small hall so people can pop in to grab a drink and homemade cake.

Tumble Time Tots runs 9-10.30am every Thursday, and entrance is £1 per family.

Love Banwell is a community group that puts on events in the village.

The group works with a variety of organisations in Banwell to bring people together for events and to help raise funds for local causes.

