New venue for hospice’s Easter fair

The friends of Weston Hospicecare are organising the event to raise funds for the charity. Archant

Weston Hospicecare’s Easter fair is set to take place in a new venue this year.

The hospice’s Friends group will be hosting the event at the Radio Wing Community Centre in Locking Parklands.

Families can enjoy a fun-packed day of fundraising with a tombola, Easter bunny racing and a human fruit machine.

Community fundraiser Sue Harding said: “We are extremely grateful to the friends of Weston Hospicecare who have organised the event in aid of the care we provide.

“It also give a chance for families to make memories together while they support the hospice.

“We look forward to welcoming those who come to a new location for the Easter Fair in Locking Parklands.”

The money raised will help the Uphill-based hospice to support people with life-limiting conditions in North Somerset.

The fair will be taking place at the community centre on April 13 from 10.30am-2pm.