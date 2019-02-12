Advanced search

New venue for hospice’s Easter fair

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 March 2019

The friends of Weston Hospicecare are organising the event to raise funds for the charity.

Weston Hospicecare’s Easter fair is set to take place in a new venue this year.

The hospice’s Friends group will be hosting the event at the Radio Wing Community Centre in Locking Parklands.

Families can enjoy a fun-packed day of fundraising with a tombola, Easter bunny racing and a human fruit machine.

Community fundraiser Sue Harding said: “We are extremely grateful to the friends of Weston Hospicecare who have organised the event in aid of the care we provide.

“It also give a chance for families to make memories together while they support the hospice.

“We look forward to welcoming those who come to a new location for the Easter Fair in Locking Parklands.”

The money raised will help the Uphill-based hospice to support people with life-limiting conditions in North Somerset.

The fair will be taking place at the community centre on April 13 from 10.30am-2pm.

