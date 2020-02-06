New vision for 'super' Weston

Chris Fisher, from Weston Museum, Nicola Antaki from Turner Works and Alicja Borkowska from You & Me Architecture. Archant

An exciting new vision for Weston-super-Mare is being drawn up to ensure it remains a thriving and contemporary town.

North Somerset Council has appointed Turner Works to build a new placemaking strategy for Weston in response to the changing face of the High Street.

The architects have already run a number of public events to find out about the history of town and what people would like to see in Weston in the future.

People from across the community have been getting involved, with a bowling alley, a homeless shelter and more recycling initiatives on the wishlist.

The Weston Wishes Exhibition is on show in the food court in the Sovereign Shopping Centre until March and people can write their hopes for the town on a postcard and add it to the display.

Turner Works architect Nicola Antaki said: "The response has been amazing and people are very excited about it.

"The wishes have been really interesting and we've had a huge cross section of wishes from all different age groups, ranging from more parks and gardens to wicker bins, recycling bins, beach clean-ups and a bowling alley.

"People want Birnbeck Pier to be fixed, more shops and a variety of shops and places to get food.

"There have been a lot of requests for markets and shelters for the homeless, to requests for community support for children who have difficult home lives and for drug users.

"The requests are very broad, very caring and socially aware.

"We are trying to enagage as much as possible with people who live here because they know best."

A Weston Design Lab workshop will take place in the shopping centre tomorrow (Friday) from noon to 5.30pm to enable people to have their say on 'what puts the super in Weston'.

Turner Works is encouraging people to take part to help shape Weston's new identity.

Carl Turner from Turner Works said: "There will be a series of workshops and events to reach out to people who live, work and visit Weston.

"We want to learn from the experts; you. Weston has so many hidden gems and we want to bring them to the forefront and create a unique and exciting strategy for Weston."

A workshop focusing on entrepreneurs and businesses will also be held to look at retail and workpace needs.

To get involved with the project, log on to www.superweston.net or follow the progress on Twitter or Instagram using the handle @superwestonmare