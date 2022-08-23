Weston gets new signage to direct tourists through town

The new signage in Weston includes a map and flag. - Credit: NSC

New signage has been installed to help tourists navigate their way around Weston.

The new information boards include a location map and flag pole, and will direct visitors though the High Street and seafront locations.

As part of the new wayfinding project, pedestrians will also be urged to follow routes around Grove Village, Orchard Meadows, and further places of interest such as the See Monster art installation, when it is eventually completed.

The finger posts and monoliths have been scattered around town and uses the 'Super Weston' branding throughout.

It has been funded jointly by North Somerset Council and Weston Town Council.

North Somerset Council's executive member for placemaking and economy, Cllr Mark Canniford, said: "This work will complement the temporary art exhibits which have been presented by Culture Weston and local artists around the town.

"This project is an excellent example of what can be achieved when Weston partners work together to create something that benefits the local business and visitor economy."

Work has also taken place at The Sovereign Centre, with an improved High Street entrance and bright artwork on the Salisbury Terrace side of the building.

Weston Town Council town clerk, Malcolm Nicholson, said: "We have been keen for some time to have clear directions for both people visiting our town and people who live here.

"There are some real hidden gems in Weston, such as our Museum, and these signs act as a friendly reminder to what a wonderful town we have."