New website to support parent carers in North Somerset

Published: 2:36 PM February 8, 2021

North Somerset Parent Carers Working Together has launched a new website to offer support for families. - Credit: NSPCWT

A new website has been set up to offer support to parent carers in North Somerset.

North Somerset Parent Carers Working Together (NSPCWT) represents parents who care for children and young people with additional needs and disabilities to key decision makers in health and education.

The parent carer forum's aim is to make everyday life better for families and to help children and young people with additional needs and disabilities reach their full potential.

Through the forum, parent carers can access a network of support, ask questions and raise issues with people who understand the challenges they face and are able to represent their concerns to policy makers and service providers.

The group was given a grant from the Quartet Community Foundation to enable it to develop a website and host virtual events on Zoom to help the people it supports.

North Somerset Council and Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) has also agreed to a three-year funding commitment to NSPCWT to ensure its sustainability.

NSPCWT chief executive Kenton Mee said: "With the challenges faced from Covid, and the impact this has had on some of the most vulnerable in our community, it is more important than ever to ensure parent carers are effectively represented locally if we are to see the much-needed improvements across local authority, health and education provision for them and their children and young people.

"I would like to thank Quartet for their grant funding, that has helped us make significant progress and continue our support for parent carers when it has been most needed, along with the LA and CCG for their long term commitment to ensure our sustainability at this crucial time.

"We are passionate that we help grow a supportive community for parent carers in North Somerset in addition to representing their collective voice"

Parent carers can sign up for regular updates via the new website. For more details, log on to www.NSPCWT.org

Any organisations keen to support the work of NSPCWT can email admin@nspcwt.org for further information.