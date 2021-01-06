Published: 11:34 AM January 6, 2021

Becky O’Rourke and Emily William of Sand Bay chip shop and the Cosy Hatch - Credit: Emily Williams

Two friends have teamed up to bring a village fish and chip shop back to life and offer something a little different for customers.

During a socially distanced walk in the summer, Becky O’Rourke and Emily Williams decided they wanted to bring the Sand Bay chip shop back to life, to provide more amenities for locals and visitors on the popular beach.

In July, 2020, the women went into partnership and now co-own Sand Bay Fish and Chip Shop and the Cosy Hatch.

Emily said: “We looked at the chip shop a few times on our walks - it used to be a cafe and we kept saying we could do something with it; so, decided to take it over.”

This is a business with a difference with the women making changes to the building to offer a wider menu for people to enjoy - including a gluten free night every month; and it even caters for pets.

Dogs enjoying puppacinos from the Cosy Hatch at Sand Bay chip shop - Credit: Emily Williams

Emily said: “When we refurbished the chip shop, because of the need for social distancing inside the cafe area, we decided to remove one of the windows and built a hatch, where we can serve hot drinks, ice creams, breakfast baps, and also dog treats; such as ice cream and Puppacinos - they are proving to be really popular.

"We even had a visit from a horse, who owner bought it some ice cream.”

Horse enjoying an ice cream treat from the Cosy Hatch at Sandy Bay chip shop - Credit: Emily Williams

The women’s working ethos also incorporates a focus on supporting the local community with fundraising efforts.

They have also started a new beach clean-up initiative – offering litter pickers and bags, and giving free hot drinks to those helping out and bringing back a bag filled with rubbish.

Beach clean up logo - Credit: Emily Williams

Emily continued: “We ran a Pumpkin trail and raffle in October, which raised £700 for a local charity; and have been doing a Beach Clean for the past six weeks. We intend doing more events that are Covid compliant, such as an Easter Trail around the village to raise more money for local charities. “