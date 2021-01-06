New business working to support the community
- Credit: Emily Williams
Two friends have teamed up to bring a village fish and chip shop back to life and offer something a little different for customers.
During a socially distanced walk in the summer, Becky O’Rourke and Emily Williams decided they wanted to bring the Sand Bay chip shop back to life, to provide more amenities for locals and visitors on the popular beach.
In July, 2020, the women went into partnership and now co-own Sand Bay Fish and Chip Shop and the Cosy Hatch.
Emily said: “We looked at the chip shop a few times on our walks - it used to be a cafe and we kept saying we could do something with it; so, decided to take it over.”
This is a business with a difference with the women making changes to the building to offer a wider menu for people to enjoy - including a gluten free night every month; and it even caters for pets.
Emily said: “When we refurbished the chip shop, because of the need for social distancing inside the cafe area, we decided to remove one of the windows and built a hatch, where we can serve hot drinks, ice creams, breakfast baps, and also dog treats; such as ice cream and Puppacinos - they are proving to be really popular.
"We even had a visit from a horse, who owner bought it some ice cream.”
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus rates at highest level in North Somerset as nation goes into lockdown
- 2 Woman dies after being hit by train
- 3 New principal for primary school
- 4 Eldery woman dies after being found with 'significant injuries' in Weston home
- 5 M5 sliproad to be expanded from one to two lanes
- 6 New performing arts school launches in Weston
- 7 Students reach number two on the Amazon children’s Christmas book list
- 8 Grant enables GP surgery to make essential improvements
- 9 What financial help and support is available for the self-employed during and after Covid-19?
- 10 Worle salon named best in area
The women’s working ethos also incorporates a focus on supporting the local community with fundraising efforts.
They have also started a new beach clean-up initiative – offering litter pickers and bags, and giving free hot drinks to those helping out and bringing back a bag filled with rubbish.
Emily continued: “We ran a Pumpkin trail and raffle in October, which raised £700 for a local charity; and have been doing a Beach Clean for the past six weeks. We intend doing more events that are Covid compliant, such as an Easter Trail around the village to raise more money for local charities. “