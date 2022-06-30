Vegan cafe opens in Grove Park
- Credit: Sprout
A vegan cafe has opened its doors in Grove Park with plans to host music and food events in the area.
Sprout has already impressed customers with its 'seed to plate' menu which uses ingredients grown locally.
Owner, Anna Southwell has expressed her desire to push on with a community-friendly diner.
She said: “Looking around, it is fantastic to see the café being enjoyed by nearby residents and visitors.
"Our future plans are to start community-focused initiatives including working with those affected by domestic violence and refugees."
Sprout is based in the Grade II listed café from the popular music and café venue, Loves.
Anna added: "As a plastic-free, vegan establishment, we have already cut our carbon footprint by at least 75 per cent, and we want to lower that as much as we can.
Most Read
- 1 Thugs targeted elderly couple's motorhome as they slept during Weston Air Show
- 2 Man jailed over theft and fraud at Worle butchers
- 3 WATCH: Moment unlikely heroine saves the day at Weston Air Show
- 4 Rail workers stage walkout in Weston for better working conditions and job security
- 5 Land near railway station could be sold for housing
- 6 Forest school 'like no other' is helping change the lives of children
- 7 PICTURES: Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2022
- 8 French court claims Jill Dando may have been 'murdered by mistake'
- 9 Weston to celebrate Pride with style this weekend
- 10 Census 2022: North Somerset's population grows by 7pc since 2011
"We are passionate about what we want to achieve here, and really appreciate the support we have had from everyone so far.”