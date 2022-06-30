Vegan cafe opens in Grove Park

A vegan cafe has opened its doors in Grove Park with plans to host music and food events in the area.

Sprout has already impressed customers with its 'seed to plate' menu which uses ingredients grown locally.

Owner, Anna Southwell has expressed her desire to push on with a community-friendly diner.

She said: “Looking around, it is fantastic to see the café being enjoyed by nearby residents and visitors.

"Our future plans are to start community-focused initiatives including working with those affected by domestic violence and refugees."

Sprout is based in the Grade II listed café from the popular music and café venue, Loves.

Anna added: "As a plastic-free, vegan establishment, we have already cut our carbon footprint by at least 75 per cent, and we want to lower that as much as we can.

"We are passionate about what we want to achieve here, and really appreciate the support we have had from everyone so far.”