New Mercury and Times editor appointed

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:00 PM November 30, 2021
Paul Jones.

Paul Jones. - Credit: Archant

A new editor of the Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times newspapers has been appointed.

Paul Jones joined Archant on Monday as Group Editor for the South West.

Paul's role includes editing the Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times, alongside the Sidmouth Herald, Midweek Herald and Exmouth Journal in Devon.

Joining Archant from Newsquest, Paul has edited multiple titles including the Somerset County Gazette.

Before his current post Paul was news and production editor at the Taunton-based County Gazette.

Paul said: "I'm delighted to be joining Archant at what is such an exciting time, not only for the Somerset and Devon titles, but for our industry as a whole.

"It's particularly exciting for me to be able to continue my career here in the South West, showcasing the best of a region with so many amazing stories to tell that I am so passionate about representing.”

