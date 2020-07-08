Weston Rotary Club’s latest president announces upcoming charity events

Norma Johnston at a Weston Super Seniors Easter Party. Weston Rotary Club

Norma Johnston became the third female president of Weston Rotary Club in late June.

Weston Rotary Club has announced its new president has taken up her post.

Norma Johnston was confirmed as president of the community charity group, becoming the 99th president and just the third female to hold the position.

Her tenure began in late June as she was sworn in over a Zoom video-call meeting among fellow Rotarians, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Rotarian spokesperson said the newly appointed president presented an ‘exciting plan’ during the video call.

They said: “Norma and her team unveiled an exciting plan for the year ahead.

“Throughout and before the Covid-19 crisis, we have been and will continue to be busy supporting our local community and international projects.”

Norma expressed how excited she was with the upcoming events that the Rotarians will be putting together. She said: ”I am honoured to be the latest in a long list of individuals helping our community and enjoying the social aspects of a welcoming club.

“During the next year, Rotary members will be taking dozens of Weston school children on a fun day out, hosting a party for some Weston Super Seniors and getting ready for our Charity Christmas Fair. If this sounds interesting, we would love for members of the public to join us!”

For more information on the work carried out by the Weston Rotary Club, visit their website www.westonrotaryclub.org.uk