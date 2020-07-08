Advanced search

Weston Rotary Club’s latest president announces upcoming charity events

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 July 2020

Norma Johnston at a Weston Super Seniors Easter Party.

Norma Johnston at a Weston Super Seniors Easter Party.

Weston Rotary Club

Norma Johnston became the third female president of Weston Rotary Club in late June.

Norma has become the 99th president of the Weston Rotary Club.Norma has become the 99th president of the Weston Rotary Club.

Weston Rotary Club has announced its new president has taken up her post.

Norma Johnston was confirmed as president of the community charity group, becoming the 99th president and just the third female to hold the position.

Her tenure began in late June as she was sworn in over a Zoom video-call meeting among fellow Rotarians, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Rotarian spokesperson said the newly appointed president presented an ‘exciting plan’ during the video call.

They said: “Norma and her team unveiled an exciting plan for the year ahead.

“Throughout and before the Covid-19 crisis, we have been and will continue to be busy supporting our local community and international projects.”

Norma expressed how excited she was with the upcoming events that the Rotarians will be putting together.  She said: ”I am honoured to be the latest in a long list of individuals helping our community and enjoying the social aspects of a welcoming club.

“During the next year, Rotary members will be taking dozens of Weston school children on a fun day out, hosting a party for some Weston Super Seniors and getting ready for our Charity Christmas Fair. If this sounds interesting, we would love for members of the public to join us!”

For more information on the work carried out by the Weston Rotary Club, visit their website www.westonrotaryclub.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Man charged with murder of Paul Wells

Iconic Banksy artwork to be displayed at Weston town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Most Read

Woman falls from roof in Weston

A woman has fallen from a roof at an address in Weston. Picture: Vicky Angear

Play areas to remain closed across North Somerset

Play areas in North Somerset will remain closed.

Woman sustains serious injuries after falling from roof in Weston

Man charged with murder of Paul Wells

Iconic Banksy artwork to be displayed at Weston town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Iconic Banksy artwork to be displayed at Weston town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Weston Rotary Club’s latest president announces upcoming charity events

Norma Johnston at a Weston Super Seniors Easter Party.

Burnham Businesses forced to reclose

The Lighthouse Inn, in Burnham-on-Sea. Picture: Google Street View

Gymnastics community to get support from governing body

British Gymnastics has announced a package of support for delivery providers, participants and the wider community to return to the sport safely and with confidence, when the Government give the green light for indoor sporting activity to resume

Changes made to popular cycling trail the Strawberry Line

Under the Ilex Lane road bridge on the Strawberry Line near Sandford. Picture: MARK ATHERTON