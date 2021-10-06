Meet the owners of Weston's only seafood restaurant

Published: 2:30 PM October 6, 2021

The owners of Weston's only seafood restaurant have said a visit from the town's mayor has been 'the icing on the cake' for its successful opening.

Loch Lomond, in St James Street, opened its doors to Weston on September 24 after its owners moved to the town from Sussex a couple of weeks prior.

Owner, Mark Willis, extended an invitation to Weston's mayor, Cllr James Clayton, to officially open the diner, to his delight.

Loch Lomond owner, Mark Willis, left, Mayor James Clayton and Mark's partner, Marianna. - Credit: Mark Willis

Cllr Clayton wrote on Facebook: "Last night I was invited to officially open the most amazing seafood restaurant, Loch Lomand.

"The first of its kind in Weston - lovely owners and the most amazing food. I wish you all the best."

Mr Willis told the Mercury that he and his family have enjoyed a successful start after opening Weston's only seafood restaurant.

He said: "It was great to have the mayor come visit and officially open the place after we invited him - he enjoyed his meal as well.

"Before moving, I did some research and was surprised that no one else had a dedicated seafood menu.

"The restaurant has been busy and we will be looking to get in tune with the community and will hopefully know more locals soon.

"Most of our ingredients are sourced locally from butchers and fruit and veg stalls around Weston and the South West,"

The restaurant has opened to rave reviews. - Credit: Mark Willis

Previously, Mark had owned a pub in Lincolnshire though this is their first foray into the restaurant trade.

Its menu includes swordfish, red snapper and more delights.

Mr Willis added: "We invite people to come and sample fresh seafood here, we have a great menu.

"We plan on installing a lobster tank in the restaurant soon and hope to be hosting a comedy night and perhaps some other themed nights that will become a permanent feature if our guests enjoy themselves."

Inside Loch Lomond. - Credit: Mark Willis

For more information on the restaurant, visit its Facebook page www.facebook.com/lochlomondweston or to book a table call 01934 620731.