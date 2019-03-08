Weston Writer's Nights to encourage budding authors

Jasmine who is setting up Weston Writers Nights for creative writers in the town at Loves Café, West Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A budding author from Weston has won funding to set up a series of events for writers in the town.

Jasmine Perry has always wanted to be a writer, but she has had to travel far and wide to pursue her passion.

After completing her master's degree in creative writing, she decided to set up a project to support fellow writers in Weston.

She said: "Weston Writer's Nights is a project that aims to increase the opportunities available for residents to engage with creative writing, by running a series of evening events with authors and industry professionals, as well as two workshop groups for writers.

"Weston has been categorised as an area with low engagement with the arts by Arts Council England, which is one of the main reasons I wanted to start the project.

"Creative writing is a valuable form of self-expression, having a positive impact on mental health, and a key skill for many career paths which can seem unachievable to individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

"Weston Writer's Nights are actively demystifying the publishing industry, providing inspiration and establishing a creative writing presence in the local area."

The majority of the project - 70 per cent - is funding by the Arts Council, which will enable Jasmine to run events at an affordable rate, with free tickets for people on a low income.

The events will take place at Loves Café, in West Street, beginning on November 7, with author Melanie Golding giving advice on how to get books published.

A number of one-off events have also been planned including a dystopian fiction workshop and an open mic writer's night.

Jasmine, who is working on her first novel, added: "I really wanted to set up this group for other people like me.

"Growing up, I hadn't ever had the opportunity to go on writing retreats or to writing master classes before, partly because there was nothing like that in Weston and also because those sorts of events tend to be very expensive.

"I think there is a misconception that pursuing writing as a career isn't a viable option for people. I wanted to help open those doors for local people and make writing seem achievable. "

Find out more about the project at www.westonwritersnights.co.uk