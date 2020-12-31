New Year event organisers risk being fined £10,000

Published: 2:13 PM December 31, 2020

Police in North Somerset are urging people to stick to Government restrictions ahead of tonight’s New Year celebrations, organisers of events face a £10,000 fine.

Officers will be on patrol this evening to ensure individuals and business adhere to the restrictions which prevent pubs and bars in tier three and four areas from opening.

People are also being encouraged not to break the rules by mixing indoors, organise parties or take part in large gatherings with people outside of their household.

Chief Supt of Avon and Somerset police, Claire Armes, said: “We fully understand that people want to celebrate the start of 2021, but we’re urging everyone to remember the restrictions when they do so. Come new year’s day, the pandemic will not be over; it’s vital everyone does what they can to prevent the virus spreading, to protect the NHS and ultimately save lives.”

Officers are asking people to be vigilant and call 101 if they see any signs of unlicensed music events taking place within their communities.

Early intervention is key to stopping such events taking place; there have been a number of instances this year where calls from the public have enabled officers to attend and stop events from getting underway.

Chief Supt Armes added: “We’ve consistently said we cannot police our way out of this pandemic. We continue to engage with the public, explain the rules and encourage them to comply. Enforcement remains an option for those who blatantly breach the legislation.

“Somerset’s move to tier four status means it is vitally important people stay at home tonight and those areas in tier three should not see households mixing either.

“Ignorance is not an excuse nine months into a pandemic in which tens of thousands of people have died and case numbers are rising. Don’t be selfish and put your own desire to have a good time over the health of others, including your loved ones.

“Our officers will again be out and about tonight but we’d please urge people to be sensible and don’t breach the rules – we don’t want anyone to begin 2021 with a fine.”