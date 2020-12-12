Newborn baby found dead in Weston garden

Published: 4:57 PM December 12, 2020

The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a private garden in Victoria Quadrant. - Credit: Google

The body of a newborn baby has been found in a garden in Weston-super-Mare.

Police were called to Victoria Quadrant at 8.50am this morning (Saturday) after a member of the public found the body of a newborn boy in a private garden.

Police are 'extremely concerned' for the welfare of the mother and have issued an urgent appeal for information to help trace her.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Buck, from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said: "This is a very sad and distressing incident.

"We’re extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother of this child and need to trace her as soon as possible.

"We’re treating the baby’s death as unexplained at this time.

“I’m specifically appealing to people in Weston.

"Have you suspected somebody you know is heavily pregnant, but may not have been willing to disclose this?

"That person might have a connection with Victoria Quadrant? Their behaviour might have changed in the last 24-hours?

"You can contact us in complete confidence.

"Our priority right now is to find the mother of this child and support her, so please do the right thing."

Amanda Braund, of North Somerset Children's Services, said: "I want to make a direct appeal to the mother.

"I can’t imagine what you’re going through but we want to help you.

"We have specially trained professionals who can support you and make sure you get the medical attention you need.

"Please get in touch with the police by calling 999 or your nearest hospital.”

Anyone who can help find the mother, is asked to call 999.

For any other information which could help, people should call 101 and quote reference number 5220278654.